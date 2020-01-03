At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 Thursday.
Police and fire personnel responded to the scene of the crash on northbound Interstate 29 at the 47-mile marker just south of the Iowa Highway 92 interchange shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic indicated the crash involved three vehicles, including semi trucks. One vehicle caught fire, but was quickly extinguished.
Injuries were reported on the scanner, but the extent of the injuries are unknown. At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Police shut down traffic at the 42-mile marker.
Attempts to reach police for additional details were unsuccessful Thursday evening.
