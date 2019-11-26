The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office has made contact with the third driver connected to a vehicle crash that killed two Lewis Central High School students.
Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose said the agency spoke with the driver, a 15-year-old L.C. student, on Monday night.
"We're still investigating what led to the wreck," Ambrose said.
Michael Bent and Floyd Quick, both 17, died in the crash, which occurred around 1:23 p.m. Friday on Pioneer Trail near Humbolt Lane.
The sheriff's office said an eastbound Ford F-350 driven by a 46-year-old Council Bluffs man collided with a westbound Honda CRV carrying the two students. Authorities are still working to determine who which student was driving. Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch, and the Honda overturned.
The 15-year-old student was driving the third vehicle. Ambrose said investigators are still working to determine what happened.
Ambrose said that while the students were driving above the posted speed limit, they weren't driving at "excessively high" speeds. He noted the curvature of the roadway could've played a factor in the crash.
The three students had left campus together during an event they weren't required to attend, Ambrose said. They were traveling back toward the school when the wreck occurred.
Ambrose said the 15-year-old, who has a school driver's permit, was scared and left the scene. An investigation will determine if there will be charges for the driver.
Because of expected inclement weather on Tuesday, a memorial vigil for Quick and Bent at Lewis Central has been moved to Sunday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and a short program will start at 6 p.m. in the high school commons area. Glow sticks will be provided.
Students have been grieving throughout the week. When students gathered on Saturday, Iowa Western Community College freshmen Jessalyn Galvin, Damien Johnson and Sierra Haddix stopped by, saying they had been friends with Quick and Bent when they all attended Lewis Central last year.
“We sat with (Quick) at lunch,” Galvin said. “He’d always come over and give me a hug. Stuff like that. He was just always there even when you didn’t see it.”
The two teens always made people smile, Galvin added.
Johnson said Quick was charismatic, funny and authentic.
Haddix said the two teens killed in the crash had been good friends for a while. She said both enjoyed playing video games and affectionately called them “nerds.”
“I know they’re gonna be missed so much,” Galvin said. “They made a huge impact.”
-- Sierra Karst of the BH News Service contributed to this report.
