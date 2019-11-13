SHENANDOAH — Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA visited Shenandoah Nov. 6 as part of her push for flood relief for southwest Iowa residents.
“There is no process in place to deal with disasters at a federal level,” she said, noting that she is trying to get money into the hands of the people who need it.
Axne, who represents 3rd District, which includes most of southwest Iowa, said response is different when it comes to disaster recovery, compared to floods. Axne explained FEMA would only pay $17,000 or $18,000 to repair a home based on what they believe is usable space. For example, she said if two adults are living in a split-level home, and have a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room and laundry on the first level they don’t really need the space in the lower level repaired because there is enough room in the upper level for two people.
“I’ve seen grown men, grandfathers, break down in tears because they can’t have their grandchildren over because the place where they stayed was downstairs,” said Axne.
She explained the lower level was considered unsafe because of exposure to wires and no heat ducts.
“That’s one of the battles we’re fighting. FEMA does not reimburse people fully,” said Axne. “It’s not even enough to cover half, let alone the whole thing.”
Axne said she recently sent a letter to eight different agencies about money being held up in the departments and not being sent to people who need it.
“Back in April, I was able to secure $3 billion of funding for the disaster bill,” said Axne. “I was thrilled that we were able to get that and tag to Midwest floods and then almost another additional billion dollars from fish and wildlife trust fund and the highway trust fund. So we have almost $4 billion, and we’ve seen it trickle in.”
Axne said things are not as intense with the United States Department of Agriculture.
“We’re doing pretty well with USDA,” said Axne. “Obviously we’ve got a big connection with USDA with being an agriculture state and they understand the relevancy given the trade war and the renewable fuel standard waivers. So they’re doing a pretty good job of getting things out, but some of our other departments are falling behind.”
Axne explained not all of the outlet breaches on the Iowa side are closed. With the probability of rivers remaining high through the middle of December, the chance of increased precipitation about the same time and additional water being released from northern basins, work will not be able to begin on those outlet areas until possibly March, she said.
Axne said they are working on getting the outlet contracts together so everything is ready when they can begin work.
“One of the bigger issues related to this is we’ve got a lot of levees on people’s individual properties, and those are old levees,” said Axne.
Axne said some of these old levees were built with the Army Corps of Engineers, but the maintenance and oversight were transferred away from the corps to individuals or the local township. Now these local townships don’t have the money and the resources to fix the levees.
Axne said these non-corps levees that still need repaired are allowing water to come in and they need to figure out where they can look at this more holistically and get those levees fixed.
“So I’m going to go back to the corps and talk to them and say ‘That’s not part of your authority, but since its limiting success in other areas what can we do to possibly help you to have the authority to go help fix this,’” said Axne.
Axne explained the corps operates off of a master manual and with congressional authority.
Axne said the corps have eight areas of interest that are looked at and how they manage the river. They look at wildlife and habitat protection to making sure homes are not flooded and ensure livelihoods. She confirmed through the corps every single piece is looked at, but anything related to people’s safety is always the number one priority.
“I believe we’ve got good people working there,” said Axne. “But they do need to look at all of those issues, and sometimes that means that maybe the decision they made previously on how to shore up a riverbank helped from a wildlife perspective but could have increased problems for water flow and that may have exacerbated part of this flooding as well. So we’ve got to make sure that whatever responsibilities they have whatever authority they’ve been given that it first and foremost protects people.”
