The photograph published in The Daily Nonpareil in August of 1990 generated a flood of memories from Melinda Brink and Joanne Whalen.
Brink, then Melinda Howarton, was 13 and Whalen was 11. They were cadets in Council Bluffs pharmacist Dick Miller’s B-MAD program, and the two girls had been selected to raise the American flag at the DARE camp attended by members of the B-MAD group.
Meeting with Miller, who had started the B-MAD program — Body and Mind Against Drugs — in Council Bluffs in 1980, the two women reflected on how the program impacted them at the time and impacted their lives in the years that followed.
Miller said B-MAD was a local outgrowth of President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” anti-drug program.
“I had the idea of using older kids to convince younger kids not to do drugs,” Miller said.
Council Bluffs businessman Jeff Ballenger was one of the older kids in the early days of Miller’s B-MAD program. Ballenger was a starter on the 1982-83 Abraham Lincoln High School basketball team.
Ballenger said he and his teammates, joined by the five cheerleaders from Thomas Jefferson High School, would visit local elementary schools and talk to students about the importance of avoiding drugs and alcohol.
“Dick (Miller) did a fantastic job of setting this up,” Ballenger said. “He felt that boys would look up to the guys on the basketball team as role models they would like to emulate, and girls would feel the same toward girls on the cheerleading squad.
“We would talk to the kids about why we didn’t do drugs or alcohol,” he said. “It was different from hearing a similar message from their parents or their teachers. We were closer to their age, and I think Dick’s idea did have a positive impact on some of the kids.”
One of the highlights of the B-MAD program, which continued in Council Bluffs until 1996, came in 1984. Miller had met with a group of elementary school counselors to discuss what they would like to do address a growing drug problem.
Miller and the counselors concluded one of the leaders who was anti-drug was Mr. T, a professional wrestler and actor who starred in the 1980s television series “The A Team.” The group requested that Mr. T come and speak to local elementary students, and the well-known TV star accepted the invitation.
Mr. T spoke at Abraham Lincoln High School and at Westfair and also visited terminally ill children in Council Bluffs and Omaha. Miller said in meeting with children, Mr. T talked about drugs and how to be strong enough to say “No.”
His message to student was,”Be tough — say ‘No,’” Miller said.
In 1990, Miller, then-Police Chief Mark Moline and deputies from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office — who, like the Council Bluffs Police Department, operated a DARE anti-drug program in schools — combined forces to host the first of several DARE camps for county students.
Those attending the camps were nominated by their teachers and principals. Brink and Whalen, then students at Kirn Junior High School, were among the first to be selected.
“We focused initially on the best of the kids because we wanted to train them to be counselors to work with elementary students,” Miller said. “Once we had kids who could be trained as counselors, we began focusing more on kids teachers and principals thought might be more at risk.”
Looking back on her experiences with B-MAD and DARE camps nearly three decades ago, Whalen said the programs offered cadets and counselors leadership experience that helped build confidence and, in her case, helped move her toward a career in psychology.
“The camps and B-MAD were a wonderful experience for me,” Whalen said.
“Kids need a positive role model,” Brink said. “We learned leadership, and it got me started volunteering, which I still do. It’s so important.”
Speaking of the end of the B-Mad program in 1996, Miller said, “It just fizzled. I wish it would have continued. Older kids bringing the message to younger kids is a system that works. I’d like to see it come back whether it’s called B-MAD or not.”
Miller said he would like to host a 30th anniversary celebration in August 2020. He would also like to hear from former B-MAD cadets and counselors. He can be reached at ddmiller4043@centurylink.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.