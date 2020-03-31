A friendly beaver at work building his ecosystem caused more than 4,000 in Pottawattamie County to lose power today.
In total, 4,445 MidAmerican Energy customers experienced the outage today at 12:15 p.m.
A beaver chewed through a base of a tree that had fallen onto a power line outside of the MidAmerican substation near North 15th and Avenue Q in Carter Lake, said MidAmerican Energy media relations manager Geoff Greenwood.
Greenwood said power was restored after 12:45 p.m.
Outage boundaries across the county included the 2300 block of Route 183, northern; 800 block of North 28th Street, western; 20 block of North Main Street, southern; 2200 block of 185th Street, eastern.
