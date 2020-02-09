Danielle (Anderson) Bentzinger announced today that she is seeking the position of Sheriff of Pottawattamie County currently held by retiring Sheriff Jeff Danker.
“I enjoy working for and serving the citizens of Pottawattamie County,” Bentzinger said. “I believe that my career as a deputy and as a Marine has provided me with the experiences, leadership and commitment to serve well in this new role.
“I plan to run a positive campaign focused on the safety and security of the people of Pottawattamie County,” she said. “I look forward to listening to and visiting with citizens across the county.”
She will be a candidate in the Republican primary election to be held on June 2. At the current time, she will face Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose and Lt. Andy Brown, both of whom announced earlier their intentions to seek the position.
Bentzinger was born and raised in Pottawattamie County and is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. After high school she attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri, from 1991 to 1993 where she majored in criminal justice and played on the university’s volleyball team.
Bentzinger enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1994, taking basic training at Paris Island, South Carolina, where she was graduated as company honor graduate and promoted to PFC. She then attended training school at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where she was trained as a basic hygiene equipment operator and meritoriously promoted to Lance Corporal.
Following her active duty, she spent six years active reserve at Fort Omaha in Omaha and two years in the inactive reserve.
While serving as a Marine Corps Reservist, she worked at Firstier Bank, now U.S. Bank, until she was hired by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. After graduating from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, she was assigned to the department’s Road Patrol Division, a position she held until transferring to her current assignment with Court Security in 2008.
While working at U.S. Bank, Bentzinger coached club volleyball in 1996 and 1997 and was an assistant varsity volleyball coach at Thomas Jefferson High School from 1998 through 2002. Because of work issues, she stopped coaching and began refereeing in 2003 and continued to do so until 2009.
After a break from coaching while her daughter, Rian, now 9, was younger, Bentzinger is once again coaching, this time for her daughter’s soccer team. She’s also still playing volleyball and two years ago took up playing hockey for a club team called the Omaha Snipers.
During her tenure with the sheriff’s office, Bentzinger served on the safety committee and currently serves with the Honor Guard and wellness committee. She has also been involved with the department’s Shop with a Sheriff program.
She is a member of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class 31 and has participated for the last three years in the Habitat for Humanity Salvage Art Project as well as participating in numerous other community organizations and activities.
Bentzinger and her husband, Brian, a Union Pacific employee, reside in Crescent with their daughter.
