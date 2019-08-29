The second annual Loess Hills Parks & Peaks Bicycle Tour, slated for Sept. 5-8, has additional room for more riders to register.
This year’s route will begin at Lewis & Clark State Park near Onawa on Sept. 5 and end at Waubonsie State Park on Sept. 8.
Riders will get to experience and learn about the Loess Hills region through several educational programs and camp at parks along the way. Each day the ride will be 30 to 45 miles.
Registration costs between $80 and $150. More details on the itinerary and registration can be found on visitloesshills.org/bike-ride.
Registration fee includes camping, some meals and snacks, educational programs and gear transportation. The ride is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.