After the Democratic Presidential Candidates debate in Des Moines Tuesday evening, candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are scheduled to speak in Council Bluffs later this week.
Biden is returning to Council Bluffs Friday to speak at Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
This will be one of his three stops on his Iowa tour Jan. 17 and 18. Biden will speak in Sioux City earlier Friday, and in Indianola Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s recommended to RSVP ahead of time at: https://bit.ly/36PvfoJ
Buttigieg is scheduled to return Saturday to host a town hall at Wilson Junior High School at 715 N. 21st St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Buttigieg will be in Iowa Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Council Bluffs is scheduled to be the last stop on his current trip. Other stops include Newton, Toledo, Cedar Falls, and Mason City Tuesday. Wednesday includes Algona, Emmetsburg, Arnold’s Park, Orange City, and Sioux City.
Saturday he will speak in Des Moines, Ankeny, and Harlan before reaching Council Bluffs.
To RSVP ahead of time go to: https://bit.ly/36T0gYN.
— Courtney Durham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.