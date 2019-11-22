Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make a stop in Council Bluffs on Nov. 30.
Biden and his wife Jill will speak in Council Bluffs as part of his “No Malarky” tour, which will also include a stop in Denison on Nov. 30.
The campaign has not yet announced where either the Council Bluffs or Denison event will be held. The Council Bluffs event will start at 2:45 p.m., with doors opening at 2:15.
The Denison event will start at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7.
The events are part of an eight-day, 18 county bus tour through the state.
Biden, among the front runners for the 2020 nomination with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, tied for third with Sanders at 15 percent in the most recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of Iowa voters conducted by pollster Anne Selzer and Selzer and Co.
Biden’s stop is part of a flurry of candidate activity in the city. Yang will hold a rally in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon, with Buttigieg holding a town hall meeting on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.