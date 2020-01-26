It’s fishing time.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources stocked West Big Lake at Big Lake Park with rainbow trout Thursday afternoon.
“This will boost the fishing in Big Lake Park for the remainder of the winter into the spring,” the department said in a release.
Department officials said about 1,000 trout were loaded into the lake.
Iowa residents and non-residents, regardless of age, must pay a trout fee to fish for or posses trout, the department said. Anglers 16 years old and older must also have a valid Iowa fishing license as well. Children under 16, fishing with a properly licensed adult, do not need to pay the trout fee. The daily limit — for 16 and older fishers or younger fishers with a licensed adult — is five rainbow trout.
A fishing license and trout fee can be obtained at any local fishing and hunting license sales agent or at iowadnr.gov.
For more information, contact the Southwest Iowa Fisheries Office at 712-769-2587.
