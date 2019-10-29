Big Lake Road in Council Bluffs, closed for weeks because of flooding, has reopened, the city said Monday.
The road was closed in September.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said southbound Interstate 29 from Exit 56 to Exit 55 closed as of 10 a.m. Monday and will remain closed for a week for flood repairs.
The closure is necessary to allow contractors to raise portions of the interstate recently impacted by flooding, which will be accomplished by adding layers of asphalt in some areas, the DOT said in a release.
According to the release:
During the closure, traffic bound for Council Bluffs will be detoured using the following route: South on 16th Street to Nash Boulevard, west on Nash Boulevard to North 25th Street, north on 25th Street back to I-29 at exit 55 (North 25th Street).
Traffic moving past Council Bluffs will be detoured at Exit 71 near Loveland onto eastbound Interstate I-880 (formerly I-680) to westbound Interstate 80 near Neola at exit 29, to southbound I-29 at exit 4.
Also at around 3 p.m. Monday one lane of northbound I-29 opened at exit 55.
The DOT encouraged drivers moving past Council Bluffs to continue using the detour route of eastbound I-80, then westbound I-880 (formerly I-680) until both northbound lanes are open because of traffic congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.