The second annual Biketober in the Bluffs event will hit the pavement Oct. 5., with the addition of the Blocktober Fest at Barley’s after the ride.
Biketober is a 22-mile ride following the Pottawattamie County Trail System starting at 4 p.m.
Bikers will be followed by a police escort at the start from the parking lot behind Barley’s.
“Last year we had three different routes, and this year we have one route. We simplified it,” said Rachel Kent, the 712 Initiative’s marketing and public relations coordinator.
Part of the change in route was also due to flooding on some of the previously used trails, she said.
“We noticed there wasn’t an event of its kind in the area, and we wanted to do something fun that tied into our other event,” Kent said. “Our organization is all about getting people out in the community so what better way than to throw a party.”
Blocktober Fest is a Bavarian-style event beginning at 6 p.m. the same day.
The event features live music by Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons, beer tasting, German food, pretzel eating contests and more.
An event ticket includes a beer-tasting glass, pretzel necklace and meal ticket.
All ages are allowed into the festivities, although it was suggested to use good judgement on whether or not to bring children, Kent said.
“I’m excited that we can bring these two events to Council Bluffs,” said Jeff Snow, director of programming and events for The 712 Initiative. “This event pairing is the perfect opportunity to get outside and have fun, while in-turn supporting The 712 Initiative and our local trail system. With a combination of bikes, beers and polka, we are sure there will be something everyone can enjoy.”
Combined registration for both events costs $30, registration for either individually is $20.
Tickets must be registered by Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m., and can be purchased at https://www.bikereg.com/biketober-in-the-bluffs.
