Effective Jan. 1, the Pottawattamie County Treasurer’s Office will require customers to provide a bill of sale when transferring titles. The new regulation applies whether the vehicle is purchased from a dealer or a private party.
The Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Revenue, aim to substantiate purchase prices, which have a direct impact on the fees that are remitted to the state’s Road Use Tax fund.
The ISCTA Executive Board is encouraging all 99 counties to proactively require a bill of sale to be completed by both the seller and the buyer in advance of any administrative mandate.
Many counties already require a bill of sale between private parties and are allowed to do so pursuant to section 321.13 of the Iowa Code.
Pottawattamie County will join other counties and require a bill of sale effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The bill of sale should include the seller’s name, make of vehicle, year, VIN number, buyer’s name, date of sale, purchase price and signature of seller.
Any bill of sale will be accepted as long as the required information is listed.
