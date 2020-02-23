*Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a four-week series of articles focusing on Black History Month.
The Harvester Artist Gallery, College of St Mary’s Hillmer Art Gallery, Charles Drew Health Center and the Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery have something unique in common.
This month, each gallery has showcased art by Council Bluffs artist Patty Talbert.
As a co-curator of the new exhibit titled "Voices," Talbert said it's the first exhibit featuring all African American artists at the Omaha college.
Together, Talbert and her previous college instructor Jeff Spencer opened the exhibit February 6, in addition to showcasing two of her own works of art.
“It was probably the most joyous opening we've ever done,” Spencer said.
In a coalition to display a variety of artists, Talbert said she's enjoyed opening with the artists and was proud of her own work. The two pieces by Talbert showcased growth through multiple techniques, such as a textures, lines and pattern to create a "vibrancy, energy and a story," she said.
Talbert's “Reflections of Katie,” was based on an Omaha model and artist Katie Raine. “Reflections of Patty" was Talbert's view of her self portrait.
“In my new work, you can see my growth as an artist, which is exciting,” Talbert said. “ I want my art to have more of a story and be more reflective of me as an African American artist.”
Both Talbert and Spencer said they enjoyed seeing this growth — agreeing that “Voices,” or another African American exclusive exhibit should be available at the college every other year going forward.
“I think the college of St. Mary’s is really focused on being diverse with students, staff and faculty. It puts a visual component to that,” Spencer said.
“Voices,” will continue to be on display until Friday at College of St. Mary’s at 7000 Mercy Road.
The seven artists featured in “Voices” include Barber, David Nash, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Patty Talbert, Shawnequa Linder, Tamika Davis-Gray, and Tara Parks.
A sister piece of Talbert's “Reflections of Katie” and “Reflections of Patty” titled “Reflections of Power” is also on display at the Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery in Omaha. This is part of the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards winter visual arts showcase that ended Saturday.
Although that has ended, Talbert has 30 pieces on display at the Charles Drew Health Center. The health center regularly rotates art among different artists. Talbert said her art has been showcased on rotation for the last year and a half.
The last series of Talbert’s art rotation is planned for April, she said.
“Most people that go to a health center can’t afford to buy art,” Talbert said. “It allows people in the community to see artwork that normally wouldn’t see it.”
Last but not least, as a resident at the Harvester, Talbert has art hanging up in the building and often showcases her work there.
Some of that art includes a project she calls “North Omaha Power of Affirmation Series.” This project is a culmination of painted pattern-like backgrounds with words such as “right, think, context, truth or black love.” These signs are then placed on utility poles in North Omaha for the community to see.
The project started in 2016. A large reason Talbert chose North Omaha as its display was her childhood growing up in the area.
“They’re subliminal love messages to strangers. I like that aspect,” she said.
