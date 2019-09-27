The votes are in: Rob and Robyn O’Doniel of Council Bluffs are great neighbors.
The O’Doniels won the title of “Great Neighbor” for positively impacting their community as part of the “Great Neighbor Shout-Out” contest, a joint effort by Nextdoor, a social network organization, and “The Neighborhood,” a comedy TV series on CBS.
The O’Doniels’ were nominated by their neighbor Deb Knudsen.
Nextdoor asked more than 200,000 neighborhoods to nominate those neighbors who have made a difference. The O’Doniels were among 7,000 nominations.
“Our neighbor nominated us and did not tell us until after we did it,” Robyn said. “She knew we’re not the kind of people who boast about it, that’s just our life and what we do. When we were the finalists she finally let us know what she did.”
After the nominations were narrowed down to a top 12, neighbors across America voted for who they believed deserved to win.
Rob and Robyn have been foster parents for 30 years and have fostered multiple children. They currently take care of 13 children at home, have six grown children on their own, two birds and a dog, according to a press release.
“We were kind of shocked that anybody would take the time to (nominate) us. We were flattered,” said Robyn.
During the summer, the family has a pool they open to the neighborhood.
Rob often grills for the family and neighbors. He also hosts football games during the winter in a Green Bay-themed garage, and Robyn dresses the kids in Green Bay Packers clothing for every game.
She also hosts weekly Bunco game nights and “Bachelorette” watch parties.
Both parents also make it a priority to instill what being a good neighbor means for their children.
“If we have a neighbor that’s not feeling well and we know that we help get their trash out or give them dinner. We show our children that you go out and help them it’s give and take,” Robyn said.
Robyn said the neighbors treat their family like any other family despite being a bit larger.
“It’s nice to go home and know if your neighbors outside you don’t have to go run inside and hit,” Robyn said. “Sometimes it takes half an hour to go inside because we’re talking to neighbors around the house.”
Robyn said she is honored they were chosen out of the thousands of nominations, and looks forward to the event Saturday.
“Rob and Robyn have dedicated their lives to these kids and have opened their home to all in their neighborhood,” according to a statement made on their nomination form.
As part of the contest award, Rob and Robyn will receive a sponsored neighborhood block party. The party will feature a photographer, entertainment and a locally catered meal.
“This is all about highlighting things that neighbors do to help one another. Rob and Robyn’s party is actually on Good Neighbor Day which is a super fun tie in,” said Shannon Toliver, communications coordinator for Nextdoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.