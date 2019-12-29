Public libraries in two eastern Iowa cities are joining a growing number across the state and nation — including Council Bluffs — in eliminating fines for overdue materials.
The Associated Press reported the Waterloo and Cedar Falls libraries will eliminate the fines Jan. 1 and forgive outstanding overdue material fines. Cedar Falls Public Library Director Kelly Stern said fines are not the most effective way to manage borrowing and are not fair to low-income patrons.
The announcements from the two libraries came a little more than a week after the board of the Lawrence, Kansas, public library voted to end fines for overdue materials.
Andrew Bouska, circulation services manager at the Council Bluffs Public Library, said fine policies at the local library were changed in a two-step process that began several years ago.
At that time, the Council Bluffs Public Library adopted a policy replacing compounding daily fines with a flat fine for overdue materials. The flat fine was billed to the borrower when the material was two weeks overdue.
In November of last year, library officials ended the use of the flat fine.
“Fines are seen as a barrier, something that would prevent someone from checking materials out,” Bouska said. “The main purpose of our changes is to eliminate that barrier, so more people have access to the material they themselves can’t afford access to.”
He noted that, for example, sometimes children are unable to return items on time because they can’t control when they have transportation.
“There’s been a positive impact on that,” he said.
Bouska said under the current policy, when borrowed materials are two weeks overdue, the borrower is billed for the replacement of the borrowed material. When the borrowed material is returned, the bill for replacement cost is cancelled.
Until the material is returned or the bill for replacement of the borrowed material is paid, Council Bluffs library patrons are not allowed to check out any other library materials.
If borrowed materials are not returned because they have been lost, patrons are billed for replacement. The library also charges patrons for materials that are damaged while on loan.
Bouska said the change has been, speaking anecdotally, “very popular.”
