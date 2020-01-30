A Council Bluffs man was injured in a crash Tuesday in Omaha.
A 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Cody S. Malik, 31, was southbound on Highway 75 shortly before 8 p.m. and was exiting to the North 30th Street off-ramp when it left the roadway, entering a grass median, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The vehicle went down an embankment and vaulted twice before coming to rest on the I-480 West exit ramp to North 30th Street.
Malik, who was not wearing a safety belt, suffered broken ribs and was transported to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire Medics. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Charges are pending, including drunk driving.
The North 30th Street exits from both Highway 75 and I-480 were closed for about 2 ½ hours with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.