A Council Bluffs man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Danny Vincent won the 29th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s Bonus Crossword scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at CB Quick Stop, 3500 Ave. A in Council Bluffs, and claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery’s Council Bluffs regional office.
Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000.
For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
