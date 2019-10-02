Antonio Davila, 38, of Council Bluffs, who was injured in a motorcycle crash Sept. 24 in Omaha, has died, according to a family spokesman. He left behind a wife and seven children.
His family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the unexpected expenses.
Davila was northbound on 11th Street in Omaha at a high rate of speed and lost control of his 2001 Suzuki on a curve. The motorcycle left the road, and he was thrown into a tree, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
He suffered serious head injuries and was transported to Nebraska Medicine.
To visit the GoFundMe page, go to bit.ly/2nq4lCx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.