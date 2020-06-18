A Council Bluffs man and an Omaha man were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a light pole and two trees off of an Interstate 29 exit in Harrison County.
Near the 78-mile marker, a 1999 Ford F-150 attempted to exit toward a rest stop and struck a light pole and two trees, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The driver, identified as Jeffrey Nielsen of Council Bluffs, was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Passenger Paul Vail of Omaha was transported to Mercy Hospital by Missouri Valley Rescue. Both occupants were reported to have life-threatening injuries.
The Iowa State Patrol said an investigation into the crash continues and charges are pending.
