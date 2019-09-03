The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday at the Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park Pavilion. Proceeds from the walk help to fund Alzheimer’s care and support as well as advancing critical research.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Edward Jones joins in the fight against Alzheimer’s as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s national presenting sponsor.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will feature the Promise Garden Ceremony, a moving experience that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Each flower carries special significance:
Blue: I have Alzheimer’s/dementia
Yellow: I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s/dementia
Purple: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s/dementia
Orange: I support the cause
White Promise Flower: Represents the first survivor
Check-in and registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park Pavilion, 4250 Rivers Edge Parkway. The opening ceremony is slated for 10 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:30 a.m.
