Council Bluffs native Sarah Kilnoski is scheduled to make a biological — yet emotional — change to her body this month after a recent Adenomyosis diagnosis.
Adenomyosis is a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus, according to WebMD. It can cause cramps, lower abdominal pressure and heavy menstruation.
Kilnoski said the only form of relief is to have a hysterectomy. But having the hysterectomy at 28 years old has been one of the hardest and most emotional decisions she has had to make.
The negative impact of the surgery is losing her ability to have more children and a “loss of womanhood,” she said. The positives are being able to spend more time with her three children, experiencing less pain, saving money on feminine products and having lesser side effects from birth control or hormones.
“Instead of sitting and dwelling in my feelings, I started to look at the positives,” Kilnoski said in a post on social media.
One way she could do that was by collecting feminine hygiene products, such as pads, tampons or diva cups, for women in need.
“One positive I thought about was how much money I’d be saving on products each month. That got me thinking about how much other women are spending on products, and I wanted to help them out,” Kilnoski said.
Thanks to a social media spark, five large boxes of feminine products and $100 have been donated since the beginning of November. Kilnoski plans on collecting more and donating the products to two local shelters, Catholic Charities and Micah House.
“I really appreciate it all, and it will help a lot of people,” she said. “Thank you so much.”
Kilnoski is accepting donations until her birthday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. — a week before her scheduled surgery.
Anyone interested in joining her mission in donating feminine hygiene products to local shelters can email skilnoski@cbsd.org or sarahjones0704@gmail.com.
