Council Bluffs Police are investigating the discovery of a body found Monday morning on Ninth Street as a "suspicious death."
The Council Bluffs Police Department said officers were called to an alley on Ninth Street between Second and Third Avenues at 8:55 a.m. The body of a man was found wrapped in a sheet.
Police could did not know the cause of death or man's approximate age. The department said the man's name will not be released until family is notified.
