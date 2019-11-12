A body was found in an open field near Clarinda, shortly before noon Saturday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff was notified about 11:45 a.m. that the body was discovered about 1 mile north of Clarinda, a town of 5,400 people about 60 miles southeast of Omaha. The county medical examiner and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene.
The body was sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny for autopsy.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer declined to release additional information — including the age and sex of the victim — pending completion of the autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.