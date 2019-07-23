Council Bluffs police have released the identity of the body found in a vacant Council Bluffs grocery store in January.
Last week, the Council Bluffs Police Department received information from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory regarding the identity of the body found in the vacant No Frills Supermarket Store, 1817 W. Broadway, on Jan. 24.
The identity of the deceased is Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada of Council Bluffs, police announced in a release Monday morning. The State Lab was able to make a positive identification by analyzing DNA collected from Murillo’s biological parents.
On Nov. 28, 2009, Murillo-Moncada’s parents reported him to be missing after he became upset and ran out of their home; he was 25 years old at the time of that report. Murillo was employed at No Frills Supermarket at the time of his disappearance.
The store closed in 2016.
The autopsy indicated no signs of trauma to Murillo-Moncada, police said.
Shortly after his disappearance in 2009, Murillo-Moncada’s mother, Ana Moncada, told The Daily Nonpareil he went to work on Thanksgiving night; and, when he returned home on the morning of Nov. 27, he seemed disoriented.
She took him to see a doctor, who prescribed an anti-depressant. He continued to feel disoriented and began to hear voices, she said.
“He was hearing voices that said ‘eat sugar,’” said Maria Stockton, a friend who served as translator for his mother, said in 2009. “He felt his heart was beating too hard and thought if he ate sugar, his heart would not beat so hard.”
In speaking to former employees of No Frills, it was common for workers to be on top of the coolers, as the space was utilized for storage of goods, police said. Investigators believe that Murillo-Moncada went to the store after leaving his home and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into an approximate 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, getting trapped.
At the time of his disappearance, he was reportedly last seen wearing a Navy blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue sweat pants. He was described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighed 140 pounds.
The case is being closed and classified as an accidental death.
