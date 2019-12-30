The body of a missing Nebraska man was pulled from an icy Iowa pond on Saturday.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said the body of George McNamara, 39, was pulled from the water after a search Saturday. He had been reported missing from Bellevue, Nebraska, since Dec. 22.
Officials said a car crash was reported Dec. 22 near the Mormon Bridge. Deputies found a vehicle but no driver that day.
Officials found a hole in an icy pond and a pair of shoes near the crash site on Friday, but the search was suspended when it became too dark.
Authorities found McNamara's body on Saturday after a dive team searched the pond.
An autopsy will be performed to determine how McNamara died.
