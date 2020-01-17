The body of a 32-year-old Breda woman was found inside the wreckage of a crashed truck southeast of Dunlap in Shelby County Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol reported sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday night and 8 a.m. Thursday morning, a 2002 Ford F150 was traveling west on Highway 37 when it struck a bridge, entered a northside ditch, and struck a tree before coming to rest on the northeast side of the intersection of Hwy. 37 and County Road F16.
The driver, identified as Amber Sauvago, 32, of Breda, was pronounced dead at the scene, a release from the Iowa State Patrol stated. It is not yet known whether Sauvago immediately died in the crash. No further information from the patrol was available Thursday.
The crash is under investigation.
