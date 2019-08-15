A water boil advisory was issued Tuesday night for Avenue A between 27th and 25th Streets, 2514 W. Broadway and 2650 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.
A water main was damaged during construction work from the West Broadway project.
The area was repaired, water was flushed; then placed on low pressure by the Council Bluffs Water Works.
Overall, 24 houses were affected by this break, and each household was contacted about the issue, said Council Bluffs Water Works general manager Doug Drummey.
When the water service is restored, issues may include air in the water piping, discolored water, or particles that dislodged from the pipes.
Drummey also recommended running water through faucets that do not have an aerator screen like a bathtub or hose bib. The faucet should be opened slowly to allow air to escape. Then let the water run until it runs clear.
If water does not clear after it runs for several minutes, contact Council Bluffs Water Works.
Bacteria samples were collected, and will be held in an incubator for testing, Drummey said. The system is expected to be repaired soon.
Those affected will be notified when the advisory is lifted via door hangers.
