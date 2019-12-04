Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will return to Council Bluffs Thursday.
The New Jersey senator will speak on "issues important to communities across Iowa" at Barley’s at 114 W. Broadway, according to the event description. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
This is the first stop in Booker's four day "Lead with Love" tour, from Thursday through Sunday.
In a press release, the tour name was described as about a "love" that has always saved the nation in times of crisis.
“A heroic love that pushed people to march, knowing they could be beaten, and board buses, knowing they could be bombed. From Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, the truth of America is that we win when we come together and show the best of who we are against the worst that we face," Booker said.
Booker's expected to stop in 11 counties over the four days.
The candidate last stopped in Council Bluffs in July at The Gathering Room.
Some topics he spoke on included: Advancing green energy, lowering costs from the pharmaceutical companies, lessening gun violence and the values of America.
To RSVP, go to https://www.mobilize.us/corybooker/event/167082.
