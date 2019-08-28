Join the Pottawattamie County Conservation Commission on Sept. 7, and take in some of the recent repairs following the March flooding of Botna Bend Park.
Because of the flood’s timing, the park has none of its traditional real maple syrup, but that won’t stop the breakfast.
Grilled pancakes and sausage will be served along with coffee and orange juice from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Attendees must purchase a $3 per vehicle Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation daily entrance pass or have a membership to attend this program. Daily passes may be purchased with exact change or check at the front gate and may be purchased the day of the event.
Annual memberships may be purchased for $20 from staff at the parks, at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center during regular business hours or online at pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com.
There is no additional fee to attend this program. Free will donations will be accepted and all donations will directly fund continued flood repair efforts at Botna Bend.
Meet at Olsen Lodge, weather permitting. Call 712-741-5465 for more information.
Botna Bend Park is located at 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.