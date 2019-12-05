Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge has been closed and mostly inaccessible due to flooding since mid-March.
With waters receding, the refuge still plans to host the scheduled antlerless deer muzzleloader hunt from Dec. 14-22.
Interested hunters should be aware that access will be extremely limited because portions of county roads are still being flooded or are damaged. The refuge will continue to work with the Washington County Roads Department to provide access where possible.
However the road to the main Boyer Chute unit is still inaccessible by vehicle and won’t be repaired in time for the hunt. The refuge will post brochure holders with updated maps at various access points to the refuge closer to the hunt week.
The refuge facilitates this hunt in cooperation with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the refuge.
Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education, and interpretation.
DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are located north of Omaha. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska.
Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, managed by staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 near Ft. Calhoun, Nebraska. Information on the refuge updates can be found fws.gov/refuge/desoto or fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute
