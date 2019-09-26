Boys Town Iowa will offer a free “Common Sense Parenting” class this fall in Oakland.
The six-week class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday from Oct. 7 through Nov. 18 at Impact Hill, 501 Oakland Ave., with a free meal at 5:30 p.m.
The class, taught by professional parent trainers, offers training for parents of school-age children who want to build on their existing skills or learn new ways of dealing with their children’s behaviors.
Topics covered will include parents as teachers, effective praise, preventive teaching, corrective teaching, teaching self-control and putting it all together.
Free childcare will be provided.
Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 712-302-7999.
