Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Brown will vie to replace retiring Sheriff Jeff Danker.
Brown, a 21-year veteran with the office, said his platform will include community engagement by the office.
“I want to be out there, involved in rural communities. Have more of a sheriff’s office presence there. Go to them — not have them come to us when there’s a problem,” he said.
Brown said he has support from deputies and sheriff’s office employees.
“I know I’m the best candidate,” he said. “I work among my peers well. I’m not afraid to do hard work.”
Brown grew up in Harlan, graduating from Harlan High School before spending time at Iowa Lakes and Iowa Western Community Colleges. He joined the sheriff’s office in the jail division in 1999 and became a full-time deputy in 2003. He was promoted to corporal in 2006 and promoted to sergeant in 2009, before earning his current rank in 2015.
Brown has spent much of his career training colleagues, including instituting the office’s stun gun program. He also helped bring a pursuit intervention technique program to the office, procuring a vehicle for use in training deputies to use the PIT maneuver to disable vehicles during pursuits.
Brown said among the accomplishments he’s most proud of is helping bring security to the Pottawattamie County Courhouse. He created the proposal for courthouse security, working with the county Board of Supervisors to get the plan approved.
Brown helped guide implementation of the security infrastructure and oversees security of the courthouse campus.
Looking to the future, Brown said he believes a number of critical issues need to be confronted to serve Pottawattamie County citizens “to provide a safe environment for all residents.”
Brown said he believes in budget stability and wants the office to “hold the line” on local spending. He said he’d also like to increase communication, both internally with the office and externally to citizens.
“Communication and transparency makes (for) a strong workforce and brings the citizens and communities into a partnership,” he said.
Brown lives in Underwood with his wife Kari, a dental assistant at Tooth Emporium, and their two daughters. Andy Brown’s community involvement includes membership in the Council Bluffs Noon Rotary, Underwood Lutheran Church and the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association.
Brown is among at least three declared candidates in the sheriff’s race. Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose and Deputy Danielle Bentzinger have also declared their intention to run for sheriff. The Republican primary will be held on June 2.
Candidates will be able to file to run from March 2 to March 25, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.