Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Brown won the Republican sheriff’s primary election Tuesday night.
In the Board of Supervisors race, Republican incumbent Tim Wichman took first place by almost 900 votes.
Brown moves on to the general election to replace Sheriff Jeff Danker, who’s retiring after 28 years in the role. No Democrats filed to run for sheriff.
“I’m glad the voters turned out and gave me support,” Brown said.
Brown finished with 3,415 votes, garnering 44.1% of ballots cast, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office. He defeated Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose, who received 33.5% with 2,588 votes. Sheriff’s office Deputy Danielle Bentzinger finished in third, receiving 1,732 votes, good for 22.4%.
Brown said he thought the difference in the race was support from fellow deputies, jail staff and 911 communication center staff.
He credited his campaign manager, Cole Button, and thanked family and friends for their support.
Looking forward to the general election, contested or not, Brown said “I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
“Keep out there campaigning. Hopefully things will start lightening up,” regarding social distancing after a primary campaign spent reaching voters via social media and other avenues, “and I can start meeting people.”
Wichman won the Republican primary as he looks to retain his seat in November.
Wichman finished with 3,517 votes, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office.
“I’ve worked really hard the last four years,” Wichman said, noting efforts on roads and economic development, along with the fact that the board was able to avoid tax levy increases while increasing employee pay.
“I think my record speaks for itself, including on economic development, where we put $100 million in capital investment into Pottawattamie County to increase our tax base,” Wichman continued.
Brian Shea came in second place in the race with 2,635, narrowly ahead of Adam Houser, who has 2,614 votes.
Christy Everett with the auditor’s office said there are a little more than 2,000 absentee ballots still out. Everett had already left the courthouse after a long election day and did not have details on how many of the remaining ballots left to be counted would come from Republicans.
Two Republicans will move on to the general election. Democrat Lisa Lima ran unopposed in the primary and will move on to the general as well.
Two seats are up for election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.