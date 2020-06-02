Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office Lt. Andy Brown won the Republican sheriff's primary Tuesday night.
Brown moves on to the general election. No Democrats filed to run for sheriff.
"I’m glad the voters turned out and gave me support," Brown said.
Brown finished with 3,415 votes, garnering 44.1% of ballots cast, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office. He defeated Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose, who received 33.5% with 2,588 votes. Sheriff's office Deputy Danielle Bentzinger finished in third, receiving 1,732 votes, good for 22.4%.
Brown said he thought the difference in the race was support from fellow deputies, jail staff and 911 communication center staff.
He credited his campaign manager, Cole Button, and thanked family and friends for their support.
Looking forward to the general election, contested or not, Brown said "I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing."
"Keep out there campaigning. Hopefully things will start lightening up," regarding social distancing after a primary campaign spent reaching voters via social media and other avenues, "and I can start meeting people."
