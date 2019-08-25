A continuous parade of motorcycles rumbled up to Loess Hills Harley-Davidson on Saturday, the designated registration and starting point for the third annual Deputy Burbridge Charity Poker Run.
The event, held in honor of slain Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge’s honor, attracts hundreds of bikers per year, according to event organizer Kelle Erwin. All the proceeds from the run are donated to the Shop with the Sheriff program, which provides children in need a chance to shop with Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office staff members during Christmastime.
Erwin said that the first two runs brought in about $30,000 combined which was donated to Shop with the Sheriff.
“Mark loved the Shop with the Sheriff program and he participated in it every year,” Erwin said of Burbridge. “Mark also loved motorcycles. He had just bought one before he passed away. I thought this would be a great way to honor him, so we hold it every year on a weekend around his birthday.”
Burbridge, a 12-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was killed in the line of duty on May 1, 2017, when he was gunned down by an inmate that Burbridge and Deputy Sheriff Pat Morgan were transporting back to the jail from the courthouse. Morgan was also shot, but survived.
Bryce Strohbehn serves as president of the Harvest Riders, one of four area chapters of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. Though the CMA travels across the United States to attend various events, Strohbehn said showing support to a fallen hero like Burbridge is important to his organization.
“We’re here to serve the bikers,” Strohbehn said. “Today, we are serving them pancakes. We appreciate the law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs — all the first responders. We appreciate everyone who serves us, too.”
Strohbehn, a former Treynor firefighter of 30 years, and his chapter helped fill the bellies of the riders before they set off for the poker run, which moved from Loess Hills Harley-Davidson to The Back Forty in Macedonia, The Station in Hancock, The Twisted Tail in Logan, then Silos in Treynor before ending at the 100 Block in Council Bluffs.
Once the riders arrived downtown, a free street dance with live music provided by Lucky Se7en kicked off.
Event attendee Victoria Larsen worked with Burbridge at the sheriff’s office. She said she misses her friend and coworker, who she saw frequently while working in the booking area at the jail.
“I would see (Burbridge) pretty much whenever I was on duty,” Larsen said. “It was an honor to work with Mark, and it’s a good memory for him. And it’s a good thing to do, a lot of people benefit from it. It’s nice to see the kids’ faces when they come in after they go shopping and get all of this nice stuff. It’s for a good cause. He was a great guy. He’s really missed around the place.”
Erwin said she will keep the run going each year in order to raise funds for Burbridge’s beloved Shop with the Sheriff program and to shine a light on her friend’s memory.
“Mark was not only taken from us too soon, but he was taken from us in a violent way,” Erwin added. “That’s not how I want Mark to be remembered. I want him to be remembered for the kind man he was. For the great man he was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.