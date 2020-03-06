A burn ban has been issued for Pottawattamie County, prohibiting all open and controlled burning in the county and city limits within the county, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Current conditions throughout the region have caused Red Flag Warnings and an increase in wildfire responses throughout the county, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency stated in a press release.
Under current dry conditions, dead and drying vegetation is the perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly. The fires are mostly due to controlled fires lit by property owners that are quickly escalating out of control, the agency stated.
The burn ban has been in effect since Wednesday until conditions dangerous to life or property no longer exist.
During the ban:
- Do not throw cigarettes from moving vehicles
- Do not burn yard waste or tree debris
- Do not burn grassland/agricultural ground or set-aside plots
- Do not conduct any form of open burning of materials
Small recreational campfires are permitted only if they are conducted in a fireplace of brick, metal or heavy 1-inch wire mesh, according to the agency. Any campfire not in an outdoor fireplace is prohibited.
Violation of a prohibition issued under Iowa Section Code 100.40 is a simple misdemeanor.
