A time of rampant epidemics, angry demos, “fake news” and anti-immigrant sentiment: Today’s world?
No, rather the era in which the Greatest Generation grew up — one soon to be featured in and examined by a new, traveling exhibit titled “Hidden or Forbidden No More: Prequels to the ‘Greatest Generation.’”
Five special showings, including one in Council Bluffs on Sunday, will launch a later, regional tour of five sub-stories of a larger drama.
Housed in a finely-retrofitted school bus, the “BUS-eum,” the five topics include: anti-German hysteria of WWI, which mostly erased what is still the US’ largest ethnic group; the influenza pandemic of 1918-19, with its 675,000 U.S. deaths and up to 50 million worldwide; Prohibition-era bootlegging, with its accompanying desperation and deaths through gangsters; the Ku Klux Klan’s “Second Wave” of the 1920s, which had 3 to 4 million members nationwide; and “Cow Wars” fought by Depression-era farmers who took cues from other strikes as they tried to boost commodity prices through collective action.
The five foci of this exhibit are part of a larger project that examines connections between Germany (or Austria) and the American Heartland, 1914 to 1948. The Iowa-based TRACES Center for History and Culture brings to light unknown World Wars I and II history.
Specifically, this project examines mostly overlooked influences that both shaped the much-touted “Greatest Generation’s” character and determined not only the biographies of those who comprised it, but the destiny of the United States.
TRACES’ executive director and curator of this exhibit, Michael Luick-Thrams, noted in a release, “Our ancestors’ pasts colored our present and, if left unconscious, could steer our future in ways no longer beneficial. By reconsidering them, we can better recognize ourselves.”
As Luick-Thrams explained, “This social-political review lends nuances to the legacies of a decisive generation in our nation’s history that otherwise too easily gets lost among the glow of a bigger-than life mythos.”
The Council Bluffs showing will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Vander Haag’s, 50200 189th St, Council Bluffs.
Entry is open to all, but a donation is requested to cover operational costs. An exhibit catalog and related books will be available.
For more information, see “events/current” at traces.org or call Kristine Zylstra-Tabke at 515-450-1548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.