Days away from the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stopped in Council Bluffs as he makes his final push in the state.
“Now we are at decision time,” he told a crowd of almost 400 people after being introduced by Lewis Central High School senior Kate Kavars. “I’m here to make my case one more time to those who are still deciding. I know how serious Iowans take that thumb on the scale, that responsibility.”
The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said, “I hear more and more about the imperative to get this right.” He mentioned the likelihood that the U.S. Senate will acquit President Donald Trump of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
“If they’re the jury today, you’re the jury tomorrow,” he said. “And this is our chance.”
Buttigieg talked about the historic flooding in Iowa and Nebraska, and mentioned his home state of Indiana experienced flooding in the summer of 2019 as well.
“Once-a-century floods are becoming common occurrences,” he said, noting the need to combat environmental degradation.
Speaking to the media before his speech, Buttigieg said measures must be taken to mitigate floods, including efforts to combat climate change, while noting adjustments to the new reality of flood occurrences is needed, including redrawing flood plain maps.
During his speech, Buttigieg said the country must create an economy that works for everyone while the stock market and gross domestic product show prosperity, too many people need additional work — a second job or “side gig” — to survive. He called for the federal minimum wage to be raised.
“I’m ready to make sure we boost wages and empower employees, including standing with organized labor … When I’m president, the number one measure for the economy I’ll look at is going to be the income growth of the 90%,” he said. “Good economy growth is one that reaches all of us.
Discussing gun laws, Buttigieg, who served in the U.S. Navy, said he supports an airtight background check system and red flag laws.
“And the weapons I trained on for war have no business going anywhere near a school,” he said.
Buttigieg said the “country belongs to people of all religions, and no religion.”
“God does not belong to a political party in the U.S.” he said.
During the question and answer portion of the event, Buttigieg said the federal government should increase funding to fight homelessness. The candidate said efforts should be made to expand affordable housing and expand services, while also addressing addiction and mental health problems.
“Not all the answers have to come from Washington, but more of the money should,” he said, noting that efforts to reduce homelessness vary from community to community.
Asked about a need for increased services for deaf people and others with disabilities, including the need to make sure Americans with Disabilities Act requirements are followed, Buttigieg said “the whole country is worse off because we have not done a good enough job of supporting those with disabilities.”
He called on Congress to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — a grant funding program, according to the Congressional Research Service.
“If we don’t, we’re depriving you the opportunity to support your community,” he said, noting a goal to double the amount of disabled people in the workforce by the next anniversary of the ADA, 2030.
Buttigieg ended his speech by saying Iowa has changed the country, often. He mentioned canvassing for President Barack Obama in Crescent during the 2008 campaign.
“We were here in Iowa when you all changed what America thought was possible in our politics,” he said of Obama winning the state on the way to the nomination and becoming the country’s first black president.
“And about a decade ago, Iowa gave someone like me permission that I would one day be able to wear this wedding ring I’m wearing right now,” Buttigieg, who is gay, said of the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that made the state the first to legalize same-sex marriage.
Leslie King and daughter, Ali, of Council Bluffs said after Buttigieg’s speech they plan to caucus for the candidate. Ali King, a freshmen at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said she’ll be caucusing for the first time Monday.
“Awesome, hopeful,” Leslie King said. “He has some great ideas.”
Erin Kinney of Council Bluffs said she appreciated Buttigieg saying God has no party. She also felt seen during the disability discussion, noting that while her disability isn’t easily visible, it’s there nonetheless.
“He really stands for a lot of what my generation stands for,” the 26-year-old said.
Trudy and Ed Franssen made the drive from Waverly, Nebraska, to the event, and brought along Ed Franssen’s sister, Susan Prinslow of Wilsonville, Oregon.
“He gives us the possibility for improvement,” Trudy Franssen said. “We need big change.”
