Presidential campaign representatives for Mayor Pete Buttigieg will open an office in Council Bluffs Sunday.
Parkland, Florida, Mayor Christine Hunschofsky will host the opening at 29 S. Main Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Buttigieg will not be in attendance although Hunschofsky will speak for his campaign.
“Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky has endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg. She is attending the office opening to speak about why she supports the mayor and why he should be the next president,” said Sean Manning, Buttigieg’s deputy press secretary for Iowa.
Council Bluffs’ will be one of five offices being opened over the weekend.
“On Labor Day, our campaign announced that we plan to open 20 campaign offices in the 20 days leading up to the Polk County Steak Fry. The office we’re opening in Council Bluffs on Sunday is part of that effort,” Manning said. “We also just grew our Iowa staff to nearly 100 as part of our post-Labor Day ramp up.”
Three office openings on Saturday will be attended by campaign manager Mike Schmuhl, with Sunday openings hosted by Hunschofsky.
Offices to be opened Saturday include those in Indianola, Des Moines and Marshalltown.
In addition to the Council Bluffs office, an office will be opened in Ankeny on Sunday.
