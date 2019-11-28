Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg discussed climate change, mental health, college affordability and a slew of other challenges facing the country during a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on Monday night.
Speaking at the Abraham Lincoln High School fieldhouse, Buttigieg told an at-times raucous crowd that he wants to bring bold ideas to Washington D.C., while working together to affect change.
“We need, on one hand, big bold solutions for major problems and a president that can rise to meet those issues,” the Democratic presidential candidate said during the town hall meeting. “And we need to do it in a way that will leave the country more unified, not less unified. That’s why I’m running. I’m running to be the president that can help America pick up the pieces and build something better.
“And if that sounds like a major challenge, that’s because it is. But we can do it. We can do it with the values that make us Americans.”
The stop in Council Bluffs was part of a swing through western Iowa that included stops earlier in the day in Red Oak, Creston and Atlantic.
Buttigieg opened his speech in Council Bluffs asking the police-estimated crowd of 2,100 to imagine the day a new president takes office.
“Our problems won’t go away on that day. We need to think about what will be required of our country,” he said. “The sun will come up on a country even more divided than we are today, even more polarized. Worn out from fighting. And very much in need of being called back together.”
He said the sun will come up that day on a climate that is approaching the point of no return, over a country with a gun violence problem, over a country that despite a solid stock market has too many people unsure how they’ll make ends meet.
Discussing values, Buttigieg said patriotism and God don’t belong to a political party, while faith is an issue that should bring Americans together.
“The Constitution belongs to people of every religion and no religion equally,” he said.
In a discussion of freedom and a woman’s right to choose, Buttigieg drew his biggest applause of the night.
“I’m talking about protecting your freedom to live the life of your choosing,” he said. “And that certainly means getting government out of the business of dictating to women what to do with (their bodies).”
Asked about climate change and the environment during the question-and-answer portion of the evening, Buttigieg said the country needs to come together with moonshot vigor to tackle the problem.
“That means putting someone in charge of environmental protection who believes in protecting the environment,” he said. “It means making climate a pillar of how we interact with other countries. It means investment in ways to reduce carbon.”
Buttigieg also discussed farm practices, including cover crops and crop rotation, along with alternative energy sources like windmills and solar panels.
“The moon landing was a national project. We have to do something like that to deal with climate,” he said.
Asked about college affordability, Buttigieg talked about a program to forgive student loan debt for public service, holding for-profit colleges that don’t deliver on promises accountable and a program that would limit federal grants and scholarships for students from families in the top 8% of income in the country.
“Save money for people who have cost as a barrier,” he said.
Asked about mental health and substance abuse disorder, Buttigieg emphasized the need to remove the stigma around both.
“We have to change the culture and make it OK to talk about this,” he said. “It should be as comfortable to talk about bipolar disorder as it is about knee surgery. It should be as comfortable to talk about fighting substance abuse as it is about fighting cancer.”
The issue deserves more attention than it gets, he said. Buttigieg asked the crowd to raise their hand if they know someone affected by either, and countless hands shot up.
“Let’s stop treating this like a unique issue. This is all of us,” he said, calling on increased funding for treatment.
The candidate said jail is not a substitute for proper mental health treatment, and “we need to change the failed approach to criminalized addiction.”
Andrea Stinson of Papillion, Nebraska, said she came with friends who were already on Team Pete to hear what the candidate had to say.
“He’s positive, he’s an adult, we need that,” the 35-year-old said, noting she found herself agreeing with much of what he said, including about reproductive rights. “As a woman, I don’t need the government in my doctor’s office.”
Jill and Mark Adams, both 60, of Omaha, said climate change is among the key topics they care about and were happy to hear them addressed by Buttigieg. They also mentioned Social Security, health care and inclusion.
“We need a good choice, we’ve done our homework,” Jill Adams said, noting both she and her husband used to be Republicans. “Pete rises to the top for us.”
Buttigieg’s stop in Council Bluffs is among a slew of Democratic presidential candidate appearances in the city. California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have made stops in the last month, with former Vice President Joe Biden set to hold an event in town on Saturday.
Buttigieg leads in the Real Clear Politics polling average for Iowa, with 24% based off three recent polls. He’s followed by Sanders at 18.3%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.7% and and Biden at 16.3%.
The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3.
