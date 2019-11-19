Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will return to Council Bluffs.
Buttigieg, leading in the latest Iowa poll from The Des Moines Register and CNN, is making a swing through western Iowa next week.
The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will host a town hall meeting on Nov. 25 at Abraham Lincoln High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the candidate scheduled to take the stage at 7, according to the Buttigieg campaign.
The address at A.L. is 1205 Bonham St. To RSVP, go online to bit.ly/2NYpUoc.
Buttigieg will start the day with a 12:45 p.m. town hall at the YMCA, 1201 W. Townline St., in Creston. He’ll host an event at a to-be-determined location in Atlantic at 3:30 p.m.
And the candidate will host a town hall at Cronks in Denison, 812 Fourth Ave. South, at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26.
Doors to those events will open a half hour in advance.
Buttigieg topped the most recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll conducted by longtime Iowa pollster Anne Selzer and Selzer and Co.
Buttigieg polled at 25%, a 16% increase from a September poll. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was second at 16% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was third at 15%.
Those three, along withformer Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York will participate in the Nov. 27 Democratic presidential debate in Georgia.
