WINNESHIEK COUNTY (AP) — Two kayakers who capsized and were swept away in the Upper Iowa River were found uninjured Thursday.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said a 53-year-old man and 43-year-old woman from Ames were kayaking near Bluffton when they capsized and were separated in the fast-moving waters, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
The man made it to shore and got help from a nearby resident, but the woman went missing. The Decorah Fire Department used a drone to find the woman, who was stranded on the bank of the river.
The river rescue was Winneshiek County's first of the season.
