Car owners are invited to enter their muscles, classics or clunkers in the Promise 4 Paws Senior Dog Sanctuary Car & Motorcycle Show.
The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Fareway Stores, 310 McKenzie Ave. in Council Bluffs.
The show is a fundraiser for Promise 4 Paws Senior Dog Sanctuary, 1027 S. Third St., Council Bluffs, a nonprofit organization that provides a home-like environment for elderly dogs.
In addition to all the shiny, four-fendered friends, there will be food trucks, music, raffles, a silent auction, vendors, DogGurt organic treats for dogs, Glamour Booth compliments of Hello Gorgeous!, Laser Tag demonstrations for the entire family by Hi-Tech Electronics and several Promise 4 Paws senior dogs.
Trophies will be awarded in over 10 classes, and club awards will be given to the motorcycle and car clubs with the most members registered. Trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.
Registration will be $15 per vehicle, and all proceeds will benefit the P4P Senior Sanctuary in Council Bluffs. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the event, and goodie bags will be available to the first 100 registered. Judging starts at noon.
Sponsors for the event are Shawn Shea State Farm, Edwards Motorsports & RVs, Hello Gorgeous, Grease Monkey, Wahle Landscaping, Nebraska Coast and T.A.G. Trucking/Construction.
Admission is free. No rain date.
For more information, contact Terri Gach-Mils at 712-366-2551 or 712-310-4413 or by email at TAGMILS@aol.com.
