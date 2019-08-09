A 29-year-old woman flipped and totaled a car in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The woman, Yelena Black, was traveling northbound at the time of the crash.
Her vehicle went off to the shoulder of the road after she over-corrected back onto the roadway, police said. The car reportedly rolled and landed on its top.
The woman was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.
A 43-year-old man, Thomas Olsen, was driving a second vehicle involved in the crash. He was traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue.
The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man was uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.