Lane Thomas was just 5 months old when he passed away of sudden unexpected infant death.
His tragic departure prompted his loved ones to organize a carnival that both keeps Lane’s memory alive and spreads public awareness on how to prevent SUID, which can strike infants of any demographic.
According to the Center for Disease Control, SUID is one of the leading causes of death in infants between the ages of one month and one year.
The Lane Thomas Carnival Fundraiser, an annual event organized in Lane’s honor, was held Saturday at Bayliss Park, on the eighth anniversary of Lane’s passing.
Attendees could romp through a bounce house, play carnival games, check out police cruisers and fire trucks and get their faces painted. The all-volunteer affair is headed by Lane’s mother, Alesha Thomas, who has enjoyed watching the carnival grow each year.
“Lane passed away eight years ago today,” Alesha said. “He was found in an adult bed at daycare. We wanted to try to turn it into a positive instead of a negative. We started doing the Memory Lane Motorcycle Ride, but then I just wanted to turn it into something more about the kids, so we’ve been doing a carnival for the last three years.”
A bubble release dedicated to Lane went off at noon, and bubbles filled the air over the park in a somber moment before the festivities began. But as the kids played and laughed, adults were encouraged to be aware of SUID.
An acronym bearing Lane’s name was emblazoned on pens, shirts and magnets in an effort to remind parents and caretakers of small children to always:
• Lay me on my back
• Always on a flat surface
• Never with pillows or blankets
• Every time by everybody
The free event is run on donations that Alesha uses to fund future carnivals.
“I don’t look to make a lot of proceeds,” Alesha said. “I just want to continue to make enough to keep doing this every year. It’s also about awareness and having everyone come together on Lane’s day. It’s crazy to see all the community that comes out here.”
“Friends — people just helping out. Lewis Central has been a huge supporter of us. The fire department, the police department — they’ve been here every year to help us. It means the world to me that everyone helps us keep remembering Lane,” she said.
Pauleen Dofner is one of the volunteers who assists Alesha with the carnival.
“I’m one of Alesha’s good friends,” Dofner said. “So I help her coordinate this every year. It’s to bring awareness and obviously to remember Lane.”
