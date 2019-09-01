The 37th Carstens Farm Days will see ‘Iowa history come to life” over the weekend, according to a release by the farm.
The annual event in Shelby at 32409 380th St. will showcase antique farm equipment for $5 admission per day for anyone nine years or older.
Events begin Friday with a dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Pork sandwich meals will be hosted by the Friends of the Shelby Stone Arch Trail Committee with proceeds going to the trail committee.
“This is a family friendly event that highlights our Iowa farming heritage all ages will find something of interest during Carstens Farm Days,” said Terry Torneten with the Iowa State Extension, a partner on the project.
Both Saturday and Sunday begin by offering breakfast at 6:30 a.m.
Over the weekend, history will be shown through antique steam powered threshing machines, antique machinery, a parade, crafts and entertainment, and tours of the original Carstens farm buildings.
Colorful quilts of various designs will be displayed in the special event building, and over 200 antique pieces will be displayed during the weekend as well.
Wooden creations to home-raised honey and much more will be available for purchase from 50 plus crafters.
A 4-Acre corn make will also be available to explore.
Snacks, and lunch options will be offered throughout the event, along with deserts and refreshments available to support various nonprofit organizations.
Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. a dinner of Stanley’s Chicken will be available with proceeds going toward the Carstens 1880 Farmstead.
Weekend events include:
Saturday, September 7
6:30 a.m. — Threshers’ breakfast
9:30 a.m. — Flag raising
11 a.m. — Threshing, sawmill operations
12:30 p.m. — Foggy Mountain Cloggers
2 p.m. — Parade
3 p.m. — Sawmill operations field demonstrations
5 p.m. — Rick Powell & Friends
5:30 p.m. — Staley’s Chicken Dinner
6 p.m. — Entertainment TBD
Sunday, September 8
6:30 a.m. — Threshers’ breakfast
9 a.m. — Worship service
10 a.m. — Flag raising
10 a.m. — Threshing, sawmill operations
12:30 p.m. — Entertainment TBD
2 p.m. — Parade
3 p.m. — Threshing field demonstration, kids tractor pull, nd quilt drawing
For more information, go to carstensfarm.com.
