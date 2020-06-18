Carter Lake has lifted a water boil advisory.
On Monday, a water main break in the city and usage by the Carter Lake Fire Department led to a loss of service for some residents and the need to boil water.
The city encouraged Carter Lake residents to register for emergency alerts through the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management alert system at pcema-ia.org, and select "Carter Lake."
