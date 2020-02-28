Carter Lake residents are being advised to use bottled water because of concerns of bacterial contamination.
City officials said Friday that a problem with the water supply system could lead to high manganese levels. Manganese in drinking water can pose serious health concerns, officials said.
The system has since been repaired, repressurized and bacteria samples were collected, according to an advisory posted to the city's Facebook page. The city is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.
"This advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available," the advisory said. "You will be notified when the results are available and the advisory is lifted."
Water may be used for bathing, but bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice, the city said.
Residents should not boil, freeze or filter the water. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated.
For more information, contact Johnathan McDonald at 402-669-8373.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.