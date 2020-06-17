20191023_new_weather_1

An American and Iowa state flag wave in the background as fall colors appear on a tree in Carter Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

A water boil advisory will continue until further notice is released, the City of Carter Lake said Thursday afternoon.

"Continue to boil water for use in cooking, drinking, and personal hygiene use," the city said in an advisory.

On Monday, a water main break in the city and usage by the Carter Lake Fire Department led to a loss of service for some residents and the need to boil water.

The city encouraged Carter Lake residents to register for emergency alerts through the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management alert system at pcema-ia.org, and select "Carter Lake." The city said it will use the system to send out updated notifications.

